Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.63 on Tuesday, hitting $204.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,808. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.