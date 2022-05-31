Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.09. 120,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. Autohome has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.