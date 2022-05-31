Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,625,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,501,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

