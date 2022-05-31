Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Director Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Linda Palczuk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVDL opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

