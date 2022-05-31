Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce $208.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $209.20 million. Avalara posted sales of $169.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $863.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.87 million to $870.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.81.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $366,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 40.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Avalara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

