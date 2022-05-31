Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on July 1st

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Avangrid has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Avangrid stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

