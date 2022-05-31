Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion.Avaya also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.56 EPS.

AVYA stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Avaya has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Avaya by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

