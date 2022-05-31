Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Avaya stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Avaya has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Avaya by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avaya by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 109,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

