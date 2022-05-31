Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 409,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,680,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,388.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,660.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,036 shares of company stock worth $250,123 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.