Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.36. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

