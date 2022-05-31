Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $15.94 on Monday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.10. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.01. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

