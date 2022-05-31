Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,603. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

