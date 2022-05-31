AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. AXIS Capital posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

