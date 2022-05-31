Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in May

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

