B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.39.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,545.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

