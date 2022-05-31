Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIY remained flat at $$3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $4.89.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

