Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Ball has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,862 shares of company stock worth $848,039. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

