Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE BLDP opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -17.15. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,263.60.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

