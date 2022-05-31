BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report sales of $122.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $504.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,011,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

