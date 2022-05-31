BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to post $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.10 million. BancFirst reported sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $504.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $530.65 million, with estimates ranging from $505.60 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $4,413,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $7,529,867.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares in the company, valued at $420,170,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock worth $13,110,617. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

