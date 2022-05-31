BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. 118,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.18. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancFirst by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

