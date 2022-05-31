Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,087,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 3,838,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,870.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.60 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.