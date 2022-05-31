Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

BBD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,116,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,844,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

