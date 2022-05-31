Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 199,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $230,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

