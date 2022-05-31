Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,087,400 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBAJF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

BBAJF opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

