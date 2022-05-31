Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE:CIB traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 1,704,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

