Bank of America Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $96.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.50. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

