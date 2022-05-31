Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded by HSBC

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

BKEAY opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

