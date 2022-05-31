Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.
About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
