Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

