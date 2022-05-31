Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO John T. Phillips Sells 11,003 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,286. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank7 by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.