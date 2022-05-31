Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) COO John T. Phillips Sells 11,003 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) COO John T. Phillips sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,286. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank7 by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank7 (BSVN)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.