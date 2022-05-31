Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 414.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.45) to €6.30 ($6.77) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of BKIMF opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

