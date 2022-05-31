Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Darryl Demos Buys 1,450 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director Darryl Demos purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,159. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $279.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

