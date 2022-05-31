Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Financial Review

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -2.58% -1.76% -1.48%

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.88 -$6.75 million N/A N/A Paltalk $13.27 million 1.52 $1.32 million ($0.02) -102.45

Paltalk has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

Paltalk beats Baosheng Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Paltalk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

