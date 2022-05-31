Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 1,950 ($24.67) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.81) to GBX 1,836 ($23.23) in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,434.74.

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 30,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

