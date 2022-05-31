Barclays Boosts Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €52.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($60.16) to €60.25 ($64.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 68,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.