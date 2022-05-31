Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $491.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

