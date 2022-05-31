Barclays Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $491.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $469.00 to $491.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.73.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.04.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
