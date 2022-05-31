Barclays Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

