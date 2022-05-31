Barclays Lowers Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target to €9.20

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Enel from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 377,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Enel has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

