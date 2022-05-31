Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,295 ($16.38) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.41) to GBX 1,442 ($18.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 320,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

