Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.