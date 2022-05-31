Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($49.34) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,806.11 ($48.15).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,532 ($44.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,601 ($45.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,092.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.68), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($352,446.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14 shares of company stock worth $46,081.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.