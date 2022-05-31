Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.
ODMUF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)
