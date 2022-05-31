Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF)

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.

ODMUF stock remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.