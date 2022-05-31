Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.83) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.20)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.86) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 500 ($6.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.52).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £84.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.95 ($5.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 398.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.60.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($469.95). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($390.64). Insiders have bought 255 shares of company stock worth $99,206 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

