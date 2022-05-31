Barclays Trims Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Target Price to GBX 500

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ONTTF. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 400 ($5.06) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

ONTTF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

