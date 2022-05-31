Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in May

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.

Separately, Baader Bank lowered shares of Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock opened at $2,304.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,303.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,327.90. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,129.60 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

