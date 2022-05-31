Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

