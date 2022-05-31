Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BLCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,641. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

