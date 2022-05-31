Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

