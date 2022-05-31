Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLCO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

