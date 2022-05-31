Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

